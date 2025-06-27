Knicks' Summer League Schedule Revealed
The New York Knicks are officially ready for the summer.
The Summer League slates for each of the NBA's 30 teams have been revealed. The activities tip off on July 10 but the Knicks tip off the day after, facing the Detroit Pistons' prospects at Cox Pavilion, home of the University of Nevada Las Vegas' women's basketball team.
Full Knicks Summer Schedule (All Times ET)
- Friday, July 11: vs. Detroit (@ Cox Pavilion), 6 p.m., NBA TV
- Sunday, July 13: vs. Boston (@ Cox Pavilion), 5:30 p.m., NBA TV
- Tuesday, July 15: vs. Brooklyn (@ Cox Pavilion), 6 p.m., ESPN2
- Thursday, July 17: vs. Indiana, (@ Thomas & Mack Center), 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
- Fifth Game/Playoffs TBD
The Knicks, ironically enough, will face the three teams they saw saw during their recent run to the Eastern Conference Finals: after going up against the Pistons' prospects, they'll face the Boston Celtics at Cox Pavilion before closing out the scheduled portion against the rival Brooklyn Nets and their recent vanquishers, the Indiana Pacers.
A fifth game, whether it's of the championship or consolation variety, will be scheduled after the opening quartet.
The Knicks are expected to have notable names on their Summer League roster, including last year's rookies Tyler Kolek and Kevin McCullar Jr. Ian Begley of SNY has already confirmed that Mohamad Diawara, their lone arrival from this week's NBA Draft, will play in Sin City while the Knicks have also just added teenage G League phenom Dink Pate in the immediate aftermath.
Headlined by a four-man rookie class, last year's metropolitan Summer League squad went 3-2. The Miami Heat's youngsters stand as Vegas' defending champions, downing those of the Memphis Grizzlies in overtime in the finale.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!