Karl-Anthony Towns Showcases New Knicks Wardrobe
Despite some early struggles, Karl-Anthony Towns at least dressing for success with the New York Knicks.
Towns made his unofficial Manhattan debut on Sunday evening, partaking in the Knicks' 111-109 preseason victory over the Charlotte Hornets. The newest Knick scored 10 points on 2-of-7 from the field and was charged with two fouls in 15 minutes.
"I know their talents, so it's a matter of playing with them," Towns said of his new teammates, per ESPN. "Finally getting to put a Knicks jersey on and playing 5-on-5, that was really cool."
Towns made sure he looked the part even before took the floor at Spectrum Center, as his pregame attire featured a 1999 NBA Finals shirt commemorating the series between the Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. The tee bore the likenesses of series stars Latrell Sprewell and Tim Duncan.
Though the Knicks fell in five to the start of the Spurs' dynasty, the series holds a special place in the hearts of New Yorkers: the Knicks became the first eighth-seeded team to reach the NBA Finals and it also serves as their most recent appearance in the championship series to date.
The former Minnesota Timberwolf said that it was part of his ongoing education in metropolitan basketball history in Sunday's aftermath.
"I’m learning more about the Knicks’ history as well so I know a little bit more about the shirt now. I’ve never had to do that [learn about a new team] before," Towns explained, per Steve Popper of Newsday. "So for me every day, brick by brick, [it’s] building something special, learning each other. Learning each other’s tendencies and just continuing to improve as a team is really what’s key for us.”
Towns will have a chance to keep learning come Wednesday when the Knicks welcome the Washington Wizards for another exhibition (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
