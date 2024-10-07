Towns Debuts, McBride Scores as Knicks Win Preseason Opener
So far, so good in the New York Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns era.
Towns made his unofficial debut in a Knick uniform on Sunday evening, which saw the Knicks sting the Charlotte Hornets by a 111-109 final at Spectrum Center. The former Minnesota Timberwolf grouped 10 points with four rebounds and two steals in first 16 minutes in blue and orange while Miles McBride stole the show with 22 points in relief.
The Knicks (1-0) showcased their projected starting lineup for a majority of the first half, as Towns and Jalen Brunson played 15 minutes each before taking in the latter 24 from the bench. Towns was 2-of-7 from the field but hit his first metropolitan basket on his second try, a three-pointer that served as the capper of an early 8-0 run. The shot, appropriately enough came through an assist by Brunson, who led the starters with a dozen points.
Elsewhere in Manhattan debuts, Landry Shamet and and rookie Tyler Kolek united for seven three-pointers, as the former's four was tied with McBride for the team lead. Cameron Payne joined the double-figure brotherhood off the bench with 11, helping the Knicks overcome a Charlotte lead that reached as high as 11 in the second half.
Another positive development emerged in the paint, as Jericho Sims led all rebounders with 10, including five of the offensive variety. Sims figures to play a big role in the Knicks' early fortunes, especially as the presumed top spell option until Mitchell Robinson returns in early winter.
LaMelo Ball led the Hornets (0-1) with 18 points and seven assists in defeat. Charlotte had a chance to win the game when former Knick Duane Washington Jr. received three free throws with a two-point deficit with just over two seconds left.
Washington, who wound up missing each part of the trio on the foul by Precious Achiuwa, was traded by the Knicks to the Hornets as part of the Towns deal in the name of financially balancing the barter. That deal also included fellow Sunday participant DaQuan Jeffries while the Knicks also did battle with on-again, off-again reserve Taj Gibson, who had seven points and a rebound/assist each in nine minutes.
The new-look Knicks will make their unofficial debut at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards (7:30 pm. ET, MSG).
