Ex-Knicks Center Opens Up About Love for Team
Moving from the New York Knicks to the Oklahoma City Thunder is carrying lasting vibrations for center Isaiah Hartenstein.
Hartenstein has carried a healthy admiration for his former NBA employers despite chasing a big contract in Oklahoma City and continued that trend in an appearance on fellow former Knick Damyean Dotson's web series "Ur.Perspectives."
"The transition from New York to OKC was actually kind of hard," Hartenstein began. "The love I have for New York, I mean ... the love you get, especially when you're winning, playoffs, was special. You go outside just to walk your dog, the love you get was something you can't really describe. So, for me, going to OKC was definitely not an easy decision but something I'm really excited for."
A three-year, $87 million contract from the Thunder certainly soothed the blow for Hartenstein, who will also get to play for one of the more thrilling, rising teams in recent NBA memory. Oklahoma City finished atop the Western Conference standings last season but rebounding struggles relegated them to a second-round finish. Hartenstein is expected to team up with Chet Holmgren in an effort to shore up the interior.
If and when the Thunder manage to make the return trip to the playoffs, Hartenstein will be well-prepared for it thanks to his last two years with the Knicks: the big man played a noticeable role in New York's success, which included plenty of loud moments at Madison Square Garden.
Despite his payday and the support of the Thunder fanbase, Hartenstein admitted that he will miss the Manhattan mayhem.
"I always had like a pride putting on the New York jersey," Hartenstein said. "Whenever I put on a jersey, I just don't play for my name, I play for the thing, the name in front. That was really special. The regular season feels like a playoff series already in the Garden. Every game is packed (even when) we're playing against, no hate, but like the Detroit Pistons at the time."
"You felt the energy coming from the crowd, how passionate they were because the Knicks mean so much to the city ... They're going to tell you we (stink). I think my first two months out there, they were telling me I (stunk) for probably a good two months. But when you're good, they love you."
The Knicks, perhaps, are already starting to feel the aftershocks of Hartenstein's departure.
New York is not expected to get starting center Mitchell Robinson back until early winter and did little to shore up the position in the wake of Hartenstein's departure. Hartenstein previously filled in for Robinson during the latter's injury-plagued season and wound up taking over the primary five role for the rest of the season. Hartenstein averaged a career-best 8.3 rebounds last year and led all postseason participants in total offensive boards until he was passed by Dallas' Dereck Lively in the final stages of the NBA Finals.
Hartenstein will get to return to MSG when the Thunder make their way up on Jan. 10, one week after the Knicks make their annual visit to Oklahoma City.
