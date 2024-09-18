Five Former Knicks Appear on European Greats List
The New York Knicks have been one of the teams in the NBA to have truly embraced the international foray of players entering the league over the past few decades.
HoopsHype writers Frank Urbina and Raul Barrigon ranked the top 40 Europeans to play in the NBA, and five of the players on the list have ties to the Knicks.
Ironically enough, Evan Fournier and Bojan Bogdanovic were traded for one another back in February, and both made the list in back-to-back spots at 38 and 37, respectively.
"Evan Fournier may not thrive in any one area on offense, but he’s a reliable three-level scorer who can get hot at a moment’s notice and doubles as a solid playmaker," HoopsHype writes. "A swingman with great size and a quick shooting touch, Bojan Bogdanovic has made a solid career in the NBA by providing instant scoring, first as a reserve but mostly as a starter."
Fournier played with the Knicks from 2021-24 and was traded to the Detroit Pistons in a deal that brought Bogdanovic and Alec Burks to the Big Apple. Bogdanovic didn't spend much time with the Knicks, as he was dealt to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the Mikal Bridges blockbuster back in June.
Bogdanovic is set to start the season with the Nets while Fournier moved back to Europe to play for Olympiacos in Greece.
The Knicks also saw consecutive entries at Nos. 25 and 24 with former top draft picks Kristaps Porzingis (No. 4 in 2015) and Danilo Gallinari (No. 6 in 2008).
"A shot-blocking, three-point shooting big man in a freakish 7-foot-3 package, Kristaps Porzingis appeared headed to a perennial All-Star career until injuries began to affect him," HoopsHype writes. "A sharpshooting wing with great size, Danilo Gallinari can do more than just shoot from beyond the arc with his feet set, as he’s got an underrated face-up and post-up game."
The final former Knick to appear on the list is Joakim Noah, who appeared at No. 16. Noah had a brief tenure with the Knicks from 2016-18.
"One of the most energetic players ever, Joakim Noah was considered one of the best centers in the league at his peak. Even though his jumper didn’t have much range on it, Noah was still quite skilled thanks to his ball-handling and playmaking out of the high post/short midrange areas," HoopsHype writes.
As evidenced by this list, you cannot tell the history of Europeans in the NBA without the Knicks.
