Five Questions Ahead of Knicks vs. Pistons
The New York Knicks are looking to stay in the win column as they face off against the Detroit Pistons.
To learn more about the Pistons' current state of affairs, we spoke with Detroit News beat reporter Coty Davis.
1. The Pistons have lost seven of their last nine games. What has been the reason behind the slump?
Turnovers as always. However, injuries to a handful of players have been the main reason, especially when it came to the joint injury Cade Cunningham sustained against the Hornets on Nov. 21. It forced him to miss four games, in which the Pistons went 1-3 amid his absence.
2. What's one thing people should know about the Pistons that can't be found in a box score?
Through the 24 games, the Pistons are one of the hardest playing team in the league. Each team that has played against them this year has raved about their efforts and one of the reasons why they finished the In-Season Tournament with a 3-1 record.
3. Who is the X-Factor for the Pistons?
Jalen Duren. He has been the Pistons’ X-Factor the entire season, especially on the defensive end. If he can find a way to contain Karl-Anthony Towns, it will improve the Pistons chances of leaving Madison Square Garden with a victory.
4. If the Pistons were to win this game against the Knicks, what would be the reason why?
The Pistons had the chance to get off to a great start. Subpar play in the first quarter has been the biggest reason as to why the Pistons have lost three consecutive games. If they are able to get off to a strong start, it might be enough to upset one of the best teams in the league.
5. What's your prediction?
Knicks 120, Pistons 117
