All Knicks

Five Questions Ahead of Knicks vs. Pistons

The New York Knicks play the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 1, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drive past Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) in the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drive past Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) in the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are looking to stay in the win column as they face off against the Detroit Pistons.

To learn more about the Pistons' current state of affairs, we spoke with Detroit News beat reporter Coty Davis.

1. The Pistons have lost seven of their last nine games. What has been the reason behind the slump? 

Turnovers as always. However, injuries to a handful of players have been the main reason, especially when it came to the joint injury Cade Cunningham sustained against the Hornets on Nov. 21. It forced him to miss four games, in which the Pistons went 1-3 amid his absence. 

 2. What's one thing people should know about the Pistons that can't be found in a box score? 

Through the 24 games, the Pistons are one of the hardest playing team in the league. Each team that has played against them this year has raved about their efforts and one of the reasons why they finished the In-Season Tournament with a 3-1 record. 

3. Who is the X-Factor for the Pistons?

Jalen Duren. He has been the Pistons’ X-Factor the entire season, especially on the defensive end. If he can find a way to contain Karl-Anthony Towns, it will improve the Pistons chances of leaving Madison Square Garden with a victory. 

 4. If the Pistons were to win this game against the Knicks, what would be the reason why? 

The Pistons had the chance to get off to a great start. Subpar play in the first quarter has been the biggest reason as to why the Pistons have lost three consecutive games. If they are able to get off to a strong start, it might be enough to upset one of the best teams in the league.

 5. What's your prediction?

Knicks 120, Pistons 117 

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News