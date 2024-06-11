Flavor Flav Believes Julius Randle Would've Saved Knicks
Famous for donning clocks, rapper and reality star Flavor Flav seems to believe that the New York Knicks' time is coming.
The Long Island native appears to be supporting the rival Boston Celtics in the ongoing NBA Finals, donning a green-branded shirt during his Tuesday appearance on FanDuel's program "Run It Back." But Flav expressed his hope for the Knicks' eventual return to the championship round, hinting that a mere single injury kept New York from tasting that title feeling this time around.
"I think if Julius Randle was playing, his contribution to the game would've gotten the Knicks that trophy," Flav declared. "The Knicks would've been in the Finals right now if Randle was still playing."
To its credit, New York conducted itself fairly well once Randle was lost for the season due to a shoulder injury sustained in late January. There was no denying, however, that the Knicks could've used his services in the postseason, which mangled several other major contributors such as OG Anunoby, Bojan Bogdanovic, Mitchell Robinson, and even Randle's fellow All-Star Jalen Brunson.
Though the daily injury reports frequently resembled starting fives, the Knicks mustered 50 wins and eventually secured the second seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket. Though it failed to reach the Eastern Conference Finals for the 24th consecutive season, New York came within five wins of the NBA Finals, the closest it has been since the last national semifinal appearance in 2000.
"They did a good job!" Flav said. "The Knicks did a great job this year, it was very, very close. This is the closest that we've been in years, boy!"
Despite his love of the Knicks, Flav has taken in much of the Celtics' postseason run, which has them two wins away from their record-setting 18th NBA championship. Flav even swapped shirts with Celtics star Jrue Holiday after Boston took the penultimate win of a four-game sweep over the Indiana Pacers in the conference finals.
Time will tell if Flav makes the trip with the Celtics to North Texas, where they'll look to take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC).
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!