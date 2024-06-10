Knicks Broadcasting Legend Reveals Dream Job
If granted an opportunity beyond basketball, New York Knicks broadcaster Mike Breen would love to meet the Mets.
The television voice of the Knicks and the NBA Finals revealed that his dream job beyond the hardwood sits in the broadcasting booth at Citi Field, as Breen declared his desire to call a New York Mets game on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take."
"I think I'd love to do, because I'm a huge Met fan, I would love to do a Met game some day," Breen said, leading hosts Dan Katz and Eric Sollenberger to remark that he could use his iconic "Bang!" call on a Mets strikeout, though Breen hints it'd be more appropriate to break it out on a home run (h/t New York Basketball on X).
Local fans no doubt laud Breen for his work alongside Walt "Clyde" Frazier on MSG Network but he has made his mark on the national level in a variety of ways. Breen had made a name for himself long before ESPN/ABC made him the narrator of the NBA Finals, as he previously held the mike for NFL games on both Fox and NBC. The latter network also allowed him to call different editions of the Olympic Games as well as the Arena Football League and the WNBA.
Breaking into the Mets' broadcasting booth may be difficult even for the immortal Breen: the Queens tandem on SportsNet New York, led by play-by-play man Gary Cohen alongside former Mets stars Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez, has frequently been labeled one of the best in Major League Baseball and has been together since the network's inception in 2006.
If anything, though, Breen's spot as the Finals' play-by-play doesn't appear to be in any danger whatsoever. He'll be back on the airwaves come Wednesday night, when the Boston Celtics face off againt the Dallas Mavericks for Game 3 of the best-of-seven set (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC).
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!