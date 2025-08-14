Former Hawks Guard Makes Sense for Knicks
The New York Knicks could look to upgrade their bench by signing former Atlanta Hawks guard Garrison Mathews.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus listed Mathews as the eighth-best minimum contract available in free agency.
"Shooting is a premium in the NBA, and Mathews hit 39 percent from deep last season for the Hawks (and 44 percent in 2023-24). Nearing 29, he would help any number of teams looking for a shooter off the bench," Pincus wrote.
"Atlanta acquired three wings this summer (Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Luke Kennard and Caleb Houston), suggesting Mathews will need a new NBA home this coming season."
Mathews, 28, has gone down a unique path throughout his time in the NBA. He helped Lipscomb University qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history in 2018, which put him on some NBA radars when he entered the draft in 2019.
Mathews went undrafted in 2019, but found a home with the Washington Wizards on a two-way contract. He played in 82 games for the Wizards across two seasons, primarily as a 3-point specialist off the bench.
Following the 2020-21 campaign, Mathews entered free agency and signed with the Boston Celtics. Mathews couldn't catch on with the contending Celtics, so he found a spot on the rebuilding Rockets with another two-way contract.
Mathews was able to make an impact with the Rockets, averaging 10 points per game in 65 appearances during the 2021-22 season. He was with the Rockets the following season, but was traded to the Hawks in a four-player trade that helped Atlanta cut ties with Frank Kaminsky's salary.
Mathews has been in Atlanta since Feb. 2023, where he has been a player consistently coming off the bench. The Hawks' free agency signings this offseason has suggested that he is not returning, opening the door for him to sign elsewhere.
Mathews isn't strong in any particular area outside of 3-point shooting, but that's a valuable tool to have, even for a contender. He might not be the best defender, but he could add some microwave shooting off the bench.
