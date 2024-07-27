Former Knicks Center Shines Despite Spain’s Loss vs Australia
Former New York Knicks center Willy Hernangomez is recovering after his Spanish Olympics team lost their opening match 92-80 at the hands of Australia on Saturday afternoon in Lille, France.
Hernangomez scored 14 points on 6 of 14 shooting in the loss. Only Memphis Grizzlies center Santi Aldama, who scored a game-high 27 points, and legendary EuroLeague point guard Sergio Llull, who had 17 points off the bench, scored more for the Spaniards.
Spain fell behind early in the first quarter, going down double digits against Australia, and they simply never recovered in the first half. However, things began to pick up in the third quarter, and Spain even took a lead with 5:58 to go in the frame.
On the very next possession, NBA veteran point guard Patty Mills knocked down a three to go back in front, and it was a lead they never gave up on. The Boomers closed the third quarter on a 15-4 run to go out in front by nine.
While Spain brought it to within four points in the fourth quarter, that was as close as they would get and Australia picked up a very important first win.
For the Aussies, Houston Rockets center Jock Landale led the way with 20 points. The aforementioned Mills also came in clutch with 19 points of his own, while Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey added 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and Atlanta Hawks wing Dyson Daniels put 13 points up on the scoreboard.
Australia could be a threat for the United States, but they have arguably the toughest group out of the three in Group A with Canada and Greece also in the mix. The top two teams qualify from each group and the top two third place teams get in as wild cards.
Hernangomez and Spain will play their next game on Tuesday with a tip off at 5 a.m. ET on Peacock.
