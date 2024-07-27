All Knicks

Several Former Knicks Star in Olympics

The New York Knicks don't have any current players in the Paris Olympics, but there are some former flames competing.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 20, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett (9) brings the ball up court against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 20, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett (9) brings the ball up court against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Paris Olympics start today but the New York Knicks won't be competing. Instead, there are a couple of former Knicks that will be taking part with their respective countries.

Here's a look at the four former Knicks taking part of the basketball action in Paris:

RJ Barrett

Barrett, the No. 3 overall pick from the 2019 NBA Draft, was with the Knicks from the start of his career until Dec. 2023, when he was traded to his hometown Toronto Raptors for OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa.

Now, Barrett will play in his first Olympics with Team Canada and hope to get on the podium in Paris.

Evan Fournier

Also a recent former Knick, Fournier was signed by the team in 2021 to a four-year deal, which turned out to be one of the worst in recent memory.

Slowly but surely, Fournier walked out of the rotation and eventually out of town when he was traded to the Detroit Pistons back in February for Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks.

Frank Ntilikina

Like Barrett, Ntilikina was also a high draft pick by the Knicks, going No. 8 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft.

The Knicks were hoping to bank on Ntilikina's upside as a young French guard with strong defensive tendencies after playing two years professionally in France as a teenager, but New York didn't hit on the bet.

Ntilikina played four seasons with the Knicks, never averaging more than 6.3 points per game. He spent two years with the Dallas Mavericks and played five games with the Charlotte Hornets this season before he was waived in February.

Ntilikina has now returned overseas, signing a contract with Partizan Mozzart Bet in Serbia.

Willy Hernangomez

The oldest player on this list, Hernangomez played with the Knicks from 2016-18. He was selected with the No. 35 overall pick in 2015 by the Philadelphia 76ers, but his rights were dealt to the Knicks on draft night.

He spent one more year in Spain before coming to the states to join the Knicks in 2016. He spent his first two years with New York playing in 98 games for the Knicks before he was traded ahead of the 2018 deadline to the Charlotte Hornets.

He was with the Hornets from 2018-20 and the New Orleans Pelicans from 2020-23 before returning to his home nation of Spain to play with FC Barcelona.

Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News