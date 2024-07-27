Several Former Knicks Star in Olympics
The Paris Olympics start today but the New York Knicks won't be competing. Instead, there are a couple of former Knicks that will be taking part with their respective countries.
Here's a look at the four former Knicks taking part of the basketball action in Paris:
RJ Barrett
Barrett, the No. 3 overall pick from the 2019 NBA Draft, was with the Knicks from the start of his career until Dec. 2023, when he was traded to his hometown Toronto Raptors for OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa.
Now, Barrett will play in his first Olympics with Team Canada and hope to get on the podium in Paris.
Evan Fournier
Also a recent former Knick, Fournier was signed by the team in 2021 to a four-year deal, which turned out to be one of the worst in recent memory.
Slowly but surely, Fournier walked out of the rotation and eventually out of town when he was traded to the Detroit Pistons back in February for Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks.
Frank Ntilikina
Like Barrett, Ntilikina was also a high draft pick by the Knicks, going No. 8 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft.
The Knicks were hoping to bank on Ntilikina's upside as a young French guard with strong defensive tendencies after playing two years professionally in France as a teenager, but New York didn't hit on the bet.
Ntilikina played four seasons with the Knicks, never averaging more than 6.3 points per game. He spent two years with the Dallas Mavericks and played five games with the Charlotte Hornets this season before he was waived in February.
Ntilikina has now returned overseas, signing a contract with Partizan Mozzart Bet in Serbia.
Willy Hernangomez
The oldest player on this list, Hernangomez played with the Knicks from 2016-18. He was selected with the No. 35 overall pick in 2015 by the Philadelphia 76ers, but his rights were dealt to the Knicks on draft night.
He spent one more year in Spain before coming to the states to join the Knicks in 2016. He spent his first two years with New York playing in 98 games for the Knicks before he was traded ahead of the 2018 deadline to the Charlotte Hornets.
He was with the Hornets from 2018-20 and the New Orleans Pelicans from 2020-23 before returning to his home nation of Spain to play with FC Barcelona.
Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!