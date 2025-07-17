Former Knicks Guard Gets Honest About Team's Struggles
The New York Knicks fell just short of winning the NBA Finals this past season after losing in six games to the Indiana Pacers.
The Knicks had a chance to win it all, but it was squandered due to a lack of execution towards the end of the season.
Former Knicks point guard Baron Davis talked about the Knicks' struggles on "Podcast P with Paul George."
“Nobody on the Knicks outside of Jalen Brunson could bring the ball up the court. That’s the only reason why they lost. Indiana puts pressure. You turn the ball over. Indiana puts pressure, then you extend your offense," Davis said. “And now you know Karl-Anthony Towns got to play one-on-one from the top of the key the entire series."
Davis also spoke about Brunson's turnover issues during the series, which were unusual for the All-Star point guard.
“They [were] eating the clock. They were tearing the clock up. So he’s dribbling all, he got the ball all shot clock,” Davis said of Brunson. “He can’t even get off the ball, push off, get some space, and now have a live dribble. He doesn’t get none of that.”
Davis played for the Knicks in the 2011-12 season, and it was his final stop in the NBA. He tried to make a comeback with the Delaware 87ers (now Blue Coats) in the G League in 2016, but he didn't get back into the NBA.
The Knicks were exposed against the Pacers, which is why Tom Thibodeau got fired shortly after the series ended. New York hopes it can pick up where it left off and go further with Mike Brown, who most recently coached the Sacramento Kings.
Brown will have to find ways to get Brunson involved in different ways, which could include more time where he is off the ball. Perhaps he will listen to what Davis said about Brunson's struggles in hopes of changing things around.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!