Knicks Have Chance to Bounce Back vs. Nets
The New York Knicks are hoping to turn things around in the Las Vegas Summer League as they take on their cross-city rival Brooklyn Nets in their third game in Sin City.
The Knicks started off on the wrong foot for their first two Summer League appearances. In their first game on Friday, the Detroit Pistons took an early lead that they never relinquished, forcing the Knicks to play from behind.
A similar fate was handed to them when they lost to the Boston Celtics by a score of 94-81 on Sunday night. The team starts out flat, which leads to them playing from behind, escaping a deficit that is too much for them to handle.
A big key against the Nets for their third game is to start out strong, forcing Brooklyn to catch up.
The Nets are also winless through two games in Las Vegas, falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Washington Wizards.
Brooklyn's best player so far in Summer League is Drew Timme, who played for the Nets G League team throughout most of his rookie year before making it to the NBA late in the season. Timme's four years at Gonzaga competing for national championships each season has also prepared him well for the NBA.
The Nets also have five first-round picks on the roster, making them one of the teams to watch in Las Vegas. Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf are all participating in Summer League. Drake Powell is missing the showcase due to a knee injury, but he could see playing time with the Nets during his rookie season.
The game against the Nets will provide a strong test for the Knicks while also giving them a chance to find a rhythm going into the final two games in Las Vegas.
