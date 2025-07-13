Knicks Hear Another Coaching Rejection From Dallas
The New York Knicks' long coaching hunt this summer finally came to an end in early July, when they landed on an experienced free agent in Mike Brown to pick up the pieces that Tom Thibodeau left behind.
Brown's compiled a resume as a charismatic locker room leader alongside renowned relationships with big-name stars, making him almost too easy of a fit with the Knicks, but their coaching search didn't always look like it would come to such a comfortable conclusion.
It wasn't long ago when they were wildly calling around the league in search of an attractive target to pry away from their incumbent teams, a strategy they've evidently turned back to in attempting to fill out the rest of their coaching bench.
The Dallas Mavericks, reportedly the first team the Knicks rang up in their reckless attempt at seducing Jason Kidd with a return to New York, have a fresh new Knicks voicemail in their inbox. Except now that they've picked Brown to run the show, they're looking for Dallas assistant Jay Triano to join his new team, according to the New York Post.
Triano, having enjoyed multiple brief stints as a head coach between various assistant roles, is coming off of three years with the Sacramento Kings. Brown, having most recently led the Kings until midway through last season, came in with Triano during the same summer, working his way up to associate head coach in his final year there before getting fired in May.
He was added to Dallas' staff last month amidst several Mavericks departures, but Brown's clearly looking to reunite with his longtime confidante. The Mavericks, having shot down the interested Knicks from potentially prying Kidd's newest assistant away, have no desire to help New York pad its bench.
This isn't the first obstacle that New York has encountered in attempting to assemble Brown's team, having already tried and failed to add former head coaching candidate James Borrego to next season's ranks. The search will have continue for the curious Knicks.
