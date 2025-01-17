Former Knicks Guard Will Miss MSG Revenge Game
Donte DiVincenzo won't be dancing when the New York Knicks host homecoming weekend on Friday night.
The former Knick was set to take to Madison Square Garden's hardwood when his new employers, the Minnnesota Timberwolves, visited on Friday night (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG). However, the injury report for Friday's game already lists DiVincenzo as out due to a "left great toe sprain."
Thus places a bit of a damper on what was set to be one of the Knicks' most anticipated Garden parties of the season: any matchup between New York and Minnesota for the foreseeable future, of course, will carry the headlines of the late-offseason trade that essentially swapped franchise faces. Friday was set to be DiVincenzo and Julius Randle's first time facing the Knicks in a regular season game in New York since their respective tenures in Manhattan ended in October.
DiVincenzo and Randle, of course, were dealt to Minnesota as the headliners of a package that acquired Karl-Anthony Towns from the Timberwolves. Towns himself is listed as questionable for Friday's fracas as he continues to deal with swelling from a sprained right thumb, which kept him out of Wednesday's win in Philadelphia.
While Towns has mostly lived up to expectations in New York, DiVincenzo and Randle have struggled to help Minnesota (21-19) build on the momentum of last year's run to the Western Conference Finals. Things have gotten a little better for the Wolves in the new year, as they're 4-2 since Jan. 6. DiVincenzo's departure, however, may stifle momentum, especially after Wednesday's heartbreaking loss to the Golden State Warriors.
The Knicks (27-15) made Towns proud when the two sides did battle in December, posting a 133-107 victory at Target Center. Towns posted a 32-point, 20-rebound double-double while Randle led the hapless Wolves with 24. DiVincenzo put in 15 tallies off the Minnesota bench.
Friday will be DiVincenzo's first absence of the season and he was beginning to find a bit of a groove: over his last three games (which included a double-double in a Saturday loss to Memphis), as he put up 22.7 points on just over 44 percent from three-point range, pairing that with 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
DiVincenzo, who set the Knicks' single-season record for successful three-point attempts during his lone tour of Manhattan, previously played on MSG hardwood as an opponent when the Timberwolves visited for a preseason game in October.
With Randle still working his way back from the shoulder injury that ended his final Knicks season, DiVincenzo had 15 points and seven assists in a 115-110 defeat. While DiVincenzo went viral for a postgame confrontation with Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson, the father of former collegiate/professional teammate and close friend Jalen, the two have since made amends.
