Former Knicks Star Suffers Big Injury
A former member of the New York Knicks is going to be on the sidelines for a little bit.
"Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo is out indefinitely due to left big toe injury and will receive additional opinion, sources tell ESPN. DiVincenzo’s foot has been placed in a boot. He was averaging 17.5 points, 4.7 assists, 42% shooting on 3s as a starter in last 6 games," ESPN insider Shams Charania tweeted.
DiVincenzo's toe injury held him out of the team's game against the Knicks on Friday at Madison Square Garden.
DiVincenzo, who turns 28 later this month, was traded by the Knicks to the Minnesota Timberwolves just before the start of the season in the deal that also swapped Julius Randle and Karl-Anthony Towns.
DiVincenzo played just one season for the Knicks, averaging a career-best 15.5 points per game. However, with his spot in the starting lineup blocked by new acquisition Mikal Bridges, DiVincenzo wanted to be in a place where he could have a larger role. That prompted a trade to the Wolves in the offseason, but he has yet to fully crack the starting lineup there either.
DiVincenzo has made just eight starts this season for the Wolves, and now he won't be seeing the starting lineup, or the second unit, anytime soon.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!