Hawks Roast Knicks Legend With TikTok Ban Joke
The ban of video-sharing app TikTok had the Atlanta Hawks yearning for the glory days of having New York Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony ... all five of them.
TikTok briefly went offline over the weekend but service was restored after incoming U.S. President Donald Trump offered to extend the deadline on a national ban on the app unless an approved buyer from its Chinese-based parent company could be found. The Hawks jokingly remarked that the ban lasted as long as Anthony's tenured of red, dedicating the restoration with an image of a jersey the Knicks legend never wore.
Anthony landed on the Hawks' roster shortly after his Knicks tenure ended: New York dealt Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder after tensions with then-team president Phil Jackson led to a divorce in September 2017. He would spend one season in OKC before being moved to Atlanta on July 25, 2018. It was primarily meant to be a financial gesture on Oklahoma City's part and the Hawks waived Anthony five days later.
After that deal, Anthony signed with the Houston Rockets, briefly reuniting with former Knicks boss Mike D'Antoni. He would last just 10 games in Houston before he was dealt to Chicago in another financial deal, one that saw him released by the Bulls after the deal was enacted. Anthony would play three more seasons between Portland and Los Angeles before officially announcing his retirement in May 2023.
Destined to reach Springfield upon obtaining Hall of Fame eligibility in 2026, Anthony still stands as the 12th-leading scorer in NBA history, earning 28,289 points between Denver, New York, Oklahoma City, Houston, Portland, and Los Angeles ... but nary a tally in Atlanta.
Ironically enough, the Hawks are set to do battle with the Knicks on Monday afternoon, as they'll visit Madison Square Garden for a holiday matinee (3 p.m. ET, MSG).
