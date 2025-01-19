Two Knicks Stars Questionable to Play Against Hawks
Hail to the rebounding Chiefs? The New York Knicks certainly hope to do so.
The Knicks have released their initial injury report for Monday's Inauguration Day/Martin Luther King Jr. Day showdown against the Atlanta Hawks (3 p.m. ET, MSG). Both Josh Hart (neck) and Karl-Anthony Towns (thumb) are each listed as questionable for the tilt as the Knicks (27-16) look to get back on track after Friday's loss at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Hart is the new addition to the report after he was forced to briefly leave Friday's game: contact on a box-out with Jayden McDaniels forced Hart into a collision with teammate Jericho Sims. Hart remained on the ground while grasping his shoulder area and was eventually moved to the Knicks' locker room, though he managed to return to the floor before the period let out. His official designation is questionable with "cervical compression" in the neck.
Towns has missed each of the last two Knick games with the thumb injury, as swelling has been the issue as he tries to make his way back to the floor. The Knicks' top center endured the injury during Monday's loss to the Detroit Pistons and Sims has stepped into the starting lineup during his departure.
Towns (13.9) and Hart (9.5) are the leading rebounders for the Knicks, who have yet to string consecutive wins together in 2025. New York will have to deal with three different Hawks averaging at least seven boards per game, including Jalen Johnson (10.2), Clint Capela (9.0), and Onyeka Okongwu (7.6).
Atlanta's injury report has not been released as of press time. The Hawks (22-19), current holders of the sixth and final automatic Eastern Conference playoff spot, are one of only three teams to beat the Knicks twice this season alongside Chicago and Detroit.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!