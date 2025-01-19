Knicks 'Roommates' on Verge of 'All-Out War'
The New York Knicks' "Roommates" are on the verge of an eviction.
The NFL playoffs have created a bit of a schism between close friend Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, respective fans of the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders, both of whom are among the final six teams vying for a Super Bowl.
An upset win for the Commanders on Saturday night, one that saw them take down the top-seeded Detroit Lions in the NFC Divisional round, placed them in the conference title game for the first time since the 1991-92 campaign. Hart took the victory with great jubilation, taking to X to celebrate the win in what teammate Precious Achiuwa viewed as NSFW fashion.
The account for "Roommates Show," the web series hosted by Brunson, Hart, and mutual friend Matt Hillman, took note of the implications on the road ahead: should the Eagles prevail on their own Divisional match against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday (3 p.m. ET, NBC), it would set up a third meeting with the Commanders to determine the NFC representative in Super Bowl LIX.
"We’re an Eagles win away from an all out war," the Roommates Show account said.
Hart has reveled in the Commanders' success, often adorning an oversized Commanders cap bearing the team's "W" emblem during his postgame statements. Washington has been one of the most pleasant surprises in the NFL this season, winning a dozen regular season games for the first time since the aforementioned 1991-92 season, which saw the team (then known as the Washington Redskins) secure its third and most recent Super Bowl title against the Buffalo Bills.
Brunson, however, has some strength in his corner: upon the Knicks' Wednesday visit to the City of Brotherly Love to face the Philadelphia 76ers (whose Wells Fargo Center sits a stone's throw away from the Eagles' home of Lincoln Financial Field), an injured Karl-Anthony Towns donned an Eagles sweater as he sat on the bench, though he switched to more New York-friendly gear after halftime, blaming "sweat stains" for clipping the Philly garb.
Fortunately for the Brunson and Hart, the Knicks have an off day next Sunday, when the NFC Championship Game will be held in either Philadelphia or Los Angeles.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!