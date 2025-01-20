Knicks Stars' Wives Roast 'Roommate War'
So you're telling me there's a chance ... of New York Knicks chaos.
Metropolitan civil war is set to break out in the Knicks' locker room after last weekend's events on the NFL circuit, which saw the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders clinch their respective spots in the NFC Championship Game. The winner of Sunday's semifinal (3 p.m. ET, Fox) will head to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX.
That's particularly pleasing to Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson, Knicks teammates, podcast co-hosts, and respective fans of the Commanders and Eagles. While neither has commented on the upcoming battle, it appears that neither player's spouse is looking forward to it.
"Someone check on us this week," Hart's wife Shannon Phillips said on her Instagram story, posting a photo of her husband and Brunson wearing their team's gear. Brunson's wife Ali Marks responded to Phillips' post, labeling the duo "Dumb and Dumber" for their endless antics surrounding the love of their teams.
Brunson and Hart have routinely referenced the gridiron antics of Philadelphia and Washington on their "Roommates Show" podcast and have donned Eagles/Commanders gear while making statements at practice and MSG. The official "Roommates Show" X account took note of the potential danger ahead after Washington upset the top-seeded Detroit Lions on Saturday and officially kicked off the "trash talk" once the Eagles' win over the Rams was assured.
Sunday's winner-take-all tilt between the Eagles and Commanders will be the second postseason meeting in the long-running NFC East divisional rivalry: in 1991, Washington (then known as the Redskins) took a 20-6 decision from Philadelphia in the NFC Wild Card playoffs.
The Commanders franchise is making its first conference title game appearance since 1992, the same year it earned its last championship. Brunson's Eagles, on the other hand, are looking for their third Super Bowl appearance in the past eight seasons, having defeated New England in the game's 52nd edition back in 2017. The two teams split their annual two-game set, each successfully defending its respective home turf.
Fortunately for Brunson and Hart, the Knicks are off on Sunday, giving them ample opportunity to see the game. In the meantime, they'll face the Atlanta Hawks on Monday afternoon at MSG (3 p.m. ET, MSG).
