Former Knicks PG's Son in Trade Rumors
The New York Knicks have some family ties within the organization, including one with point guard Jalen Brunson and his dad, Rick, who serves as an assistant coach.
Jalen followed in his dad's shoes to play for the Knicks over 20 years after his time in New York. Now, the same could happen for another former Knicks guard and his son.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley suggested Orlando Magic point guard Cole Anthony as a trade target for the Knicks.
"The Knicks already struck gold once by adding the son of a former 'Bocker (Jalen Brunson, whose dad, Rick Brunson, spent parts of three seasons in New York). Maybe they could shake another shot-creator out of their family tree," Buckley wrote.
"Cole Anthony, whose father, Greg Anthony, played his first four NBA seasons in Madison Square Garden, packs enough punch as a scorer and table-setter to keep the offense moving without Brunson."
"Anthony's limitations as an outside shooter—he's more streaky than hopeless—have started cutting into his workload in Orlando, where the Magic have routinely rolled out some of the league's worst shooting rosters. With better spacers in the Big Apple, though, Anthony's slick handles, changes of direction and pace and fearless attacks might all lead to new levels of offensive potency."
"Anthony would need to prove he can score consistently enough for Thibodeau to trust him despite his defensive deficiencies, but Anthony has the talent to do exactly that. And his trade cost shouldn't be much when the Magic keep trimming his floor time."
Anthony, 25, averaged 9.4 points per game while shooting over 35 percent from beyond the 3-point line this past season. The scoring average was his worst to date in his five-year career, but he was more efficient from deep.
Anthony could be what the Knicks are looking for as a creator off the bench.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!