Knicks Release Disappointing Karl-Anthony Towns Injury Status

Karl-Anthony Towns will miss the Dec. 7 game against the Orlando Magic with left calf tightness, a surprising development for a player who's powered through worse injuries this season.

The New York Knicks announced the decision hours before their noon tip-off at Madison Square Garden, where they'll attempt to avenge their only home loss without their leading rebounder.

Karl-Anthony Towns Ruled Out Against Magic

Head coach Mike Brown confirmed Towns is out for Sunday's matchup, according to a post from James L. Edwards III of The Athletic on X. The All-Star center developed the calf issue during Friday's 146-112 victory over Utah, where he was spotted working with trainers during the third quarter.

Towns managed just 22 minutes in that game, finishing with 18 points on 5-of-11 shooting and nine rebounds. The team didn't disclose the injury immediately after the game, but the calf tightness evidently worsened enough to force him out.

What makes this absence peculiar is Towns' history of playing through pain. He battled a Grade 2 quad strain in October without missing time. He pushed through a thumb sprain in January. Yet a calf issue has now sidelined him for the first time this season, suggesting either the injury is more serious than the team is letting on or they're taking a cautious approach with his workload.

Towns has been essential to New York's 15-7 start, averaging 22.5 points and 11.9 rebounds while shooting 46.7% from the field and 35.3% from three. He leads the team in rebounding and ranks second in scoring. His absence against a physical Magic frontcourt creates a significant void on both ends of the floor.

Landry Shamet's Recovery Continues

Landry Shamet remains out as well, still recovering from the right shoulder sprain he suffered against Orlando on Nov. 26. The shooting guard won't be re-evaluated for another four weeks, meaning he'll miss at least a dozen more games.

Shamet's absence hurts the bench rotation more than the starting lineup, but his perimeter shooting and defensive versatility would be valuable against the Magic. Before the injury, he provided crucial floor-spacing in second units, helping the Knicks maintain offensive efficiency when starters rested.

The compounding absences force Budenholzer to lean heavily on his healthy rotation players. Mitchell Robinson will start at center, with Guerschon Yabusele absorbing additional frontcourt minutes. The backcourt depth takes a hit without Shamet's shooting.

Sunday's matchup carries added significance beyond the injury report. Orlando handed the Knicks their lone home defeat on Nov. 12, winning 124-107 at MSG.

New York has rattled off five straight home wins since then and enters as 3.5-point favorites despite Towns' absence. Jalen Brunson, who's scored 30-plus points in both meetings with Orlando this season, will need another big performance. Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby must pick up the offensive slack. The noon tip-off will test whether the Knicks' depth can overcome their star center's surprising absence.

