Former Knicks Guard Could Pop Off With Raptors
The New York Knicks aren't the biggest rival to the Toronto Raptors when first thinking about it, but the two Atlantic Division teams have a lot of recent history.
In December 2023, the Knicks traded Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett to the Raptors for OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn, which has sent both franchises into different directions in the almost two years since the deal.
The Raptors responded from the deal by signing Quickley to a five-year, $175 million contract, hoping he would be their franchise point guard of the future. Unfortunately, in the first year of the deal, Quickley managed to play in only 33 games for Toronto due to injuries.
He suffered a left elbow UCL tear in November 2024, a pelvic contusion, and a hip strain throughout the season. Despite his struggles, Quickley still managed to average 17.1 points per game, which was a new career-high for the former first-round pick.
Quickley was taken No. 25 overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2020 NBA Draft before he was traded to the Knicks. Despite being a rookie under head coach Tom Thibodeau, Quickley managed to carve out a role for a New York squad re-entering the playoff picture. Quickley played in 64 games for the Knicks in his rookie season, proving to be one of the better young reserve guards in the NBA.
As time went on, Quickley was making a name for himself, but he was never expected to enter the starting lineup in New York because Jalen Brunson was there blocking his way into the first five. This meant Quickley's ceiling in Manhattan was as a sixth man.
The trade to Toronto gave Quickley a chance to earn a starting job, which he has done with the Raptors. Despite his injuries, Quickley is expected to be the starting point guard for the Raptors in the upcoming season. He'll be in the starting lineup with Ja'Kobe Walter, the aforementioned Barrett, All-Star Scottie Barnes and big man Jakob Poeltl.
If he can continue along his current trajectory, he will be able to achieve heights he wasn't able to with the Knicks.
