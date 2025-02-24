Former Knicks On Verge of Return
The New York Knicks traded Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns, but the pair haven't gone through smooth sailing with their new team this season.
Both DiVincenzo and Randle have dealt with injuries and have been out of the lineup as of late, but ESPN insider Shams Charania is reporting that both of them could return to the Wolves rotation while the team embarks on its current road trip.
"I'm told there is optimism that Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo will be able to return to the lineup at some point over the team's upcoming four-game road trip," Charania said on ESPN.
DiVincenzo, 28, has been out since Jan. 15 with turf toe, but his return could help the Wolves' pursuit to get into the top six in the Western Conference. DiVincenzo's 11 points per game is proof that he's a step back from where he was with the Knicks, where he was averaging 15.5 points per game.
As for Randle, who is dealing with a right groin strain, he has been out since Jan. 30. He is averaging 18.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game for the Wolves, which is a step below from what he was able to do with the Knicks.
The injuries for DiVincenzo and Randle have been unfortunate, but adding in the fact that Towns is having the best season of his career so far is further proof that the Knicks were on the right side of the trade with the Wolves back in September.
The Knicks and Wolves already completed their season series last month, but Minnesota is on the road starting tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder before they make stops to face the Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns later in the week.
