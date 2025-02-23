Knicks Rival May Need Surgery

All Knicks

The New York Knicks might get a reprieve when playing one of their rivals.

Nov 12, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts to a play against the New York Knicks during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are set to play the Philadelphia 76ers for their next game, but they may avoid playing against one of the better players in the league.

"The 76ers and Joel Embiid are consulting doctors and considering alternative options on his injured knee, sources tell ESPN. Sides have hoped for progress in Embiid’s body, but his efforts to play and current treatments, including injections, have not provided any improvement," NBA insider Shams Charania tweeted.

Embiid, who turns 31 next month, scored 14 points while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out five assists for the Sixers in their last game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Embiid has been dealing with flare-ups on his knee throughout the entire season, but it appears he may be getting closer to shutting things down for a little bit.

The Sixers had hoped for Embiid to get back to 100 percent over time, but it is beginning to look dreary that his knee will heal without a major procedure, which may need to take place before the end of the season.

The Knicks face off against the Sixers on Wednesday night inside Madison Square Garden. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

