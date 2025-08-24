Former Knicks Forward Remains Free Agent Option
Former New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa is still a free agent nearly two months after he was allowed to sign with other teams around the league.
Achiuwa, 25, averaged 6.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game in 57 appearances with the Knicks in the 2024-25 season.
Achiuwa has been with the Knicks since Dec. 30, 2023 after being traded by the Toronto Raptors to the Knicks as part of the OG Anunoby blockbuster deal that sent Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett north of the border.
Now that he appears unlikely to return to the Knicks, Achiuwa could sign with any of the other 29 teams around the league. While he seems to be unwanted, teams could be waiting on hearing from other squads around the league and other dominoes to fall before asking Achiuwa to be part of the roster.
With just a few weeks before training camp, Achiuwa is running out of time if he hopes to be part of a roster in the NBA next season. However, there is still hope that he could be part of a team.
Achiuwa can be a reliable big man off the bench for a team looking for a veteran. He probably is too old to be part of a rebuilding team's long-term plans as other scouting departments could prefer to play people who are younger than Achiuwa and have more room for growth and development.
This means Achiuwa's best chance to make a roster in the NBA is with a contending roster. Teams like the Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers all have space on the roster to fill and Achiuwa could be someone they look to fill in an opening.
The Knicks also have a few roster spots to work with, so a return to New York isn't completely out of the cards. However, after signing former Philadelphia 76ers big man Guerschon Yabusele to a two-year contract, the Nigerian forward is unlikely to return to the Big Apple for the 2025-26 campaign, so he needs to find a new home.
