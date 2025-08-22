Knicks Summer League Standout Joins G League Club
Dink Pate's fate involves further endeavors in the New York Knicks' system.
The Westchester Knicks G League club announced on Friday that it acquired the returning player rights of the teenage sensation Pate from the Mexico City Capitanes in exchange for those of Boo Buie.
Pate, 19, previously partook in the Knicks' Summer League endeavors, averaging 9.8 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from three-point range. He saved the best for past, posting a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double in the closer against the Washington Wizards' group.
Labeled a five-star prospect coming out of high school by ESPN, Pate turned down an SEC college career to play with G League Ignite. At 17, he was the known-youngest player in the history of professional basketball and he averaged 10.3 points and 4.8 rebounds in 50 showings with unaffiliated Mexico City last year. He also serves as one of the faces of Reebok's new basketball era overseen by NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, signing a multi-year show deal in October 2024.
Pate requested a waiver to enter the 2024 draft pool after his time with G League Ignite but was denied. Standing at 6-8 and 210 lbs. and known for his athleticism and wingspan, he signed with the Knicks organization in June and came off the bench during Las Vegas play. Pate also appeared in February's Rising Stars Game in the Bay Area during the All-Star Weekend festivities.
"I'm always team-first," Pate said of what he brings to a team, per Cody Taylor of Rookie Wire. "I'm a willing passer. (I'm) never an egomaniac. I always want to make sure the team is going first, regardless of if I'm the star or not. I'm not trying to outdo the star, I'm trying to be right beside him and run the race with him."
Buie partly played last season on a two-way deal with the Knicks, though he didn't appear in any NBA games after an accomplished career at Northwestern. The Albany native averaged 11.1 points and 3.4 assists in 42 appearances and also partook in the Westchester's second consecutive run at an in-season title. He made three showings with Denver's Summer League club afterwards.
