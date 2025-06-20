All Knicks

Former Knicks Guard Could Get Major Payday

The New York Knicks could see one of their former players make a lot of money in free agency.

Jeremy Brener

Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes dribbles the ball as New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek defends. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks saw Quentin Grimes growing up before their eyes, but there was only so much he could achieve in the Big Apple.

Less than 18 months after he was traded the first time to the Detroit Pistons, Grimes has played for three different teams and could add a fourth to that list over the offseason.

Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus listed Grimes as one of the best free agents on the market this offseason.

"After two-and-a-half years with the New York Knicks, he was sent to the Detroit Pistons, where he languished (shooting just 21.4 percent from three). The Dallas Mavericks moved on from him around the time of the Luka Dončić trade, after he gave them 10.2 points a game on a steady 39.8 percent from deep. The 76ers were the beneficiary, as injuries allowed Grimes to take a lead scoring role, where he thrived," Pincus wrote.

"Over a 14-game span in March, Grimes averaged 26.6 points with 4.9 assists, shooting 40.3 percent from deep. Can that fit alongside a healthy 76ers squad with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, etc.? Philadelphia may need to pay to find out, though Grimes is restricted. Unless the Brooklyn Nets or another team can come up with an offer sheet, the Sixers hold the leverage."

Grimes will likely remain with the Sixers unless something drastic happens, and that will keep him in the same division with the Knicks.

If Grimes can play like he did late in the regular season, he should be worth every penny (and maybe more) from whichever team he signs with in the offseason.

Grimes and the rest of the league's free agents can begin negotiating with teams on Friday, June 30 at 6 p.m.

Jeremy Brener
