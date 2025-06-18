Mikal Bridges Made His Mark in Knicks Debut Season
The New York Knicks took a massive risk by trading for Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets.
The massive blockbuster deal cost the Knicks five future first-round picks, but the team hoped that a championship would come out of it. The Knicks came up short of that goal this season, but Bridges established himself as a key part of the team's rotation and core.
HoopsHype conducted a recent re-draft exercise with the NBA Draft coming up next week, and Bridges came in at No. 6 from the 2018 rookie class.
"An excellent two-way wing with Iron Man durability, who can do some midrange scoring off the dribble too, Mikal Bridges may not be a star, but he’s a very high-level starter, and has certainly surpassed expectations out of college, impressive considering he’s a former No. 10 overall pick as is," HoopsHype wrote.
"In other re-drafts, Bridges might go Top 3, so that shows how strong the 2018 class is at the top."
The only players taken above Bridges were Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr., Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, Knicks and Villanova teammate Jalen Brunson, Oklahoma City Thunder star and MVP award winner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic.
Jackson Jr., Young and Doncic were in the top five in the initial draw, so it isn't a surprise to see them here. Bridges was taken with the No. 10 overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers, but had his rights traded on draft night to the Phoenix Suns.
Bridges still has room to grow after seven seasons in the league, and the Knicks hope he can help the team win that championship they envisioned when acquiring him in that trade last summer with the Nets.
