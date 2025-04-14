All Knicks

Former Knicks Guard, Blazers Coach Signs Contract Extension

The Portland Trail Blazers are bringing back a former member of the New York Knicks.

Jeremy Brener

New York Knicks guard Chauncey Billups during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Bradley Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
New York Knicks guard Chauncey Billups during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Bradley Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

A former member of the New York Knicks is celebrating his newer sense of job security.

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Portland Trail Blazers have signed head coach Chauncey Billups to a contract extension.

"Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has agreed to a multiyear contract extension, sources tell ESPN. Blazers officials negotiated a new deal with Billups' representation, Andy Miller of Klutch Sports, as the coach finished the final guaranteed year on his contract," Charania tweeted.

Billups, 48, had a four-year contract upon signing with the Blazers back in 2021, and this past season marked his best yet with Portland. Billups led the Blazers to a 36-46 record, finishing 11th in the Western Conference and just three games back of the Play-In Tournament.

While Billups has yet to lead Portland to the playoffs during his time with the team, the Blazers acknowledged his work internally and believe that he is still the best man to lead the roster.

Before Billups became a head coach, he was the No. 3 overall pick in the 1997 NBA Draft. He had a strong 17-year career in the league that saw him play for the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers.

He is best known for his time with the Pistons, where he helped the franchise win a championship. He was named the Finals MVP in 2004 after the Pistons beat the Lakers and is seen as a legend in the city.

He was dealt for Allen Iverson in 2008 to join Carmelo Anthony's Nuggets for a few seasons. In 2011, Billups was involved in the massive blockbuster that sent him to the Knicks along with Anthony.

Billups was waived by the Knicks shortly after the team's initial playoff run with Anthony, and he finished his career with the Clippers and Pistons.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News