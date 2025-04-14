Former Knicks Guard, Blazers Coach Signs Contract Extension
A former member of the New York Knicks is celebrating his newer sense of job security.
According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Portland Trail Blazers have signed head coach Chauncey Billups to a contract extension.
"Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has agreed to a multiyear contract extension, sources tell ESPN. Blazers officials negotiated a new deal with Billups' representation, Andy Miller of Klutch Sports, as the coach finished the final guaranteed year on his contract," Charania tweeted.
Billups, 48, had a four-year contract upon signing with the Blazers back in 2021, and this past season marked his best yet with Portland. Billups led the Blazers to a 36-46 record, finishing 11th in the Western Conference and just three games back of the Play-In Tournament.
While Billups has yet to lead Portland to the playoffs during his time with the team, the Blazers acknowledged his work internally and believe that he is still the best man to lead the roster.
Before Billups became a head coach, he was the No. 3 overall pick in the 1997 NBA Draft. He had a strong 17-year career in the league that saw him play for the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers.
He is best known for his time with the Pistons, where he helped the franchise win a championship. He was named the Finals MVP in 2004 after the Pistons beat the Lakers and is seen as a legend in the city.
He was dealt for Allen Iverson in 2008 to join Carmelo Anthony's Nuggets for a few seasons. In 2011, Billups was involved in the massive blockbuster that sent him to the Knicks along with Anthony.
Billups was waived by the Knicks shortly after the team's initial playoff run with Anthony, and he finished his career with the Clippers and Pistons.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!