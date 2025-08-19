Four Knicks Games to Circle Ahead of Season
The New York Knicks have 82 games on their schedule for the season, but some stand out more than others.
The Athletic's Zach Harper listed four Knicks games that he's excited for ahead of the upcoming season.
Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks, 7 p.m. Oct. 22, ESPN
"The injuries to Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton, and Damian Lillard have changed the landscape in the East considerably," Harper wrote.
"So is a Cavs-Knicks showdown this season a preview of conference finals to come? Or will other teams make sure that doesn't happen? The Knicks bullied the Cavs in a playoff series back in 2023, but things have changed dramatically for both teams since then. This could end up being the best matchup we have in the East if everybody stays healthy."
The Knicks have three games against the Cavs this season and the schedule begins with the matchup to set the tone for the year.
The Knicks find themselves in position to make a statement at the beginning of the season with the home crowd on their side. The Cavs also have that same opportunity to quiet the Madison Square Garden faithful.
It should be a high-intensity matchup and a great way to get the season started.
New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. Jan. 5, NBC
"A rematch of a very contentious first-round series that had its own drama and intrigue. The Pistons switched some of their role players, bringing in Duncan Robinson and Caris LeVert with Dennis Schröder, Malik Beasley and Tim Hardaway Jr. leaving," Harper wrote.
"They're hoping the shooting of Robinson and the play-making of LeVert will be the extra boost required. Their toughness bothered the Knicks at times during their series. There was plenty of intensity and anger. Let's hope it carries over."
The Pistons are coming into the season with high expectations for the first time in nearly 20 years. They have a bone to pick with the Knicks after losing to them in the first round of the playoffs.
The Knicks need to be on their A-game to beat Cade Cunningham's squad, which is another team they could match up with in the playoffs this spring.
Keep an eye on the Pistons to be extra hungry for this matchup.
Orlando Magic at New York Knicks, 7 p.m. Nov. 12, ESPN
"The Magic will also need to prove themselves against the Knicks, a team that is favored in the East. The Knicks have a great offense, and the Magic have a phenomenal defense. This will be a great matchup for nerding out on basketball stuff," Harper wrote.
The Magic are another team that should be hot on the Knicks' heels this season. Orlando has one of the best young cores in the Eastern Conference with Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and new trade acquisition Desmond Bane to help elevate their ceiling.
The Magic have one of the best defenses in the league, which should provide a strong test for the Knicks offense.
Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks, 7 p.m. Dec. 19, Prime Video
"It's always a great time when Joel Embiid is facing the Knicks and doing so at Madison Square Garden. The tricky part of this is hoping he's available when the teams play, and Embiid is coming off more knee issues. Hopefully, he's available this night and puts on a show in a great battle," Harper wrote.
The Knicks and 76ers have built a rivalry for decades and it should continue when the two teams meet at Madison Square Garden in late December.
With Embiid in and out of the lineup, it remains to be seen if the Knicks will face the Sixers at full strength. If they do, it could be another big test for the Knicks as they turn the corner for the new year.
