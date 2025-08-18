Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Knicks Stars
The New York Knicks boast two of the best players in the league in Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson.
While the Knicks have been fortunate not to have broken the bank by signing both of them, that may end up changing in the future. Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus believes Towns and Brunson could end up holding some of the top salaries in the NBA in the 2030's.
"The New York Knicks could max out Karl-Anthony Towns on a deal similar to what Giannis Antetokounmpo and Donovan Mitchell are eligible for in the $71.7 million range for 2029-30. Jalen Brunson may receive an offer comparable to Victor Wembanyama's potential $61.4 million," Pincus wrote.
Brunson, Towns Could Get Future Raises
The Knicks still have three years of Towns' contract remaining and Brunson is signed on until the end of the decade, so the pair of them won't be signing new deals anytime soon.
However, this exposes that there is a finite timeline for the Knicks' current nucleus of players. Things won't crumble after this season or maybe even the year after if the Knicks continue to be very competitive, but there is still some urgency.
Both Brunson and Towns are in the prime of their career and it's possible that we've already seen the best versions of them. With younger players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Edwards and Luka Doncic on the rise, Brunson might have missed his window to be one of the best five players in the league.
Towns is also entering his 11th NBA season, so it's hard to imagine there is another jump in his game. The Knicks have players like Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby that can supplement the team's stars over the next few years, but there's no guarantee that will win a championship either.
The Knicks know that the clock is ticking and with so many teams contending for a title, they have to seize every opportunity that comes their way while Brunson and Towns are the team's top two players.
The Knicks return to the court in Abu Dhabi in early October for the start of the preseason against the Philadelphia 76ers.
