Knicks Unveil 2025 Summer League Roster
Basketball is anything but out for summer for the New York Knicks.
With a new head coach and a couple of veterans added to their ledgers, the Knicks are set to join their NBA brethren in Las Vegas for Summer League play between Cox Pavilion and the Thomas & Mack Center. The plethora of prospects will engage in battle on July 10 with the Knicks' group tipping off a day later against those of the Detroit Pistons.
The team will be coached by Jordan Brink, a regarded name in the Knicks' video and analytics department, who previously assisted prior boss Tom Thibodeau on challenges. Brink succeeds Dice Yoshimoto in the role after the latter led the team to a runner-up finish in Summer League play in 2022.
View the list of Vegas-bound prospects below:
Yudai Baba
Known for his electrifying dunks in his native Japan, Baba will get another American tour after previously working three separate stints with the Texas Legends, the Dallas Mavericks' G League affiliate. Baba, who has earned the nickname "Tokyo Drift," has also earned a National Basketball League title in Australia and has competed in each of Japan's last couple of Olympic runs (including their tour as host in 2021).
Biwali Bayles
The Knicks ventured to a Land Down Under to find Bayles, a two-time National Basketball League champion who briefly appeared at the University of Hawaii. In his most recent tour with the Sydney Comet's Bayles put up 28 points and over six assists and rebounds per game.
MarJon Beauchamp
A first-round pick of Milwaukee's in 2022, Beauchamp played six games with the NBA Knicks after signing a two-way deal in March. He spent last season between Milwaukee, Los Angeles, and New York after he was traded to the Clippers in the Kevin Porter Jr. deadline deal.
Jamal Bey
Bey has been stationed in the Knicks' system ever since going undrafted out of Washington in 2023. He has played the last two seasons with the G League club in Westchester, averaging 7.2 points and 3.2 rebounds.
Jaden Campbell
An Ontario native, Campbell played three seasons at Samford after impressing on the JUCO level and partook in their first NCAA Tournament run in nearly a quarter-century in 2024. Since then, he played up north as well as the Czech Republic, averaging 13.7 points on over 42 percent from the field last season.
Pacome Dadiet
Some felt that Dadiet should've taken another year on the amateur level but his progress overseas was enough for the Knicks to use a first-round pick on his arrival. Dadiet struggled from the field in his first Summer League tour (just under 31 percent) but did well enough in the G League and threw his body around (13.9 points, 5.5 rebounds) to earn some brand of upside amidst some cameos in Manhattan (18 appearances).
Mohamed Diawara
The Knicks' lone acquisition on draft night, the 6-8 Diawara made a name for himself through amateur endeavors with the French national team and Basketball Without Borders showcases. The 51st pick of last month's draft is likely destined to be stashed overseas in the early stages of his career but has a prime opportunity to vindicate the Knicks' decision to take him over pro-ready prospects in the final stages.
Devone Grant
Grant had a strong college career between Miami University and Duquesne, notably partaking in the latter's famed 2024 NCAA Tournament upset of BYU. The former All-Atlantic 10 standout put up over 17 points a game spent this past year between Spain, Serbia, and Macedonia.
Ariel Hukporti
The "Mr. Irrelevant" of last year's draft—a playful NFL moniker bestowed to the last selection—Hukporti unexpectedly rose to the occasion when the Knicks endured some injuries in the interior, namely those of Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson. An ailment of his own, a meniscus in his first career start in late February, stifled further momentum but there's a chance to regain what was lost in Las Vegas.
Nick Jourdain
Jourdain spent his college career between Temple and Memphis. It's a tri-state area homecoming of sorts for the former Owl/Tiger, who was born in New Jersey and starred at Immaculate Conception High School in Montclair.
Tyler Kolek
Kolek was an instant fan favorite when the Knicks traded up at last year's draft to land his services out of Marquette at 34th overall. The ex-Golden Eagle, who split his time between Manhattan and Westchester last year, will embark on his second Summer League tour and put up 11.5 points on over 48 percent from the field with 4.2 assists in his unofficial debuts in Sin City the first time around.
Kevin McCullar Jr.
McCullar, part of the 2024 draft week quartet and showing up in four NBA games, missed most of his rookie season due to a lingering college injury from Kansas, which wiped out the possibility of debuting in Summer League play. He later made an impact on the G League level, particularly on defense, to earn a qualifying offer for a sophomore season.
James Nnaji
One of the hidden hauls of the Knicks' famed deal for Karl-Anthony Towns, the Nigerian-born Nnaji will get a chance to prove himself in Las Vegas. The 31st pick of the 2023 draft has the potential to be menace in the interior at 6-11 and 250 lbs. after spending his late teenage years with elite Spanish club Barcelona.
Dink Pate
The Knicks signed the undrafted teenage prospect shortly after the draft, taking one of the primary faces of Shaquille O'Neal's new endeavor at Reebok. Pate stood as one of the final faces of prospect club G League Ignite (and later partook with Mexico City in this past G League season) and averaged a respectable 8.0 points and 3.8 assists as a 17-year-old, standing as the youngest player in professional sports en route to an appearance at the Next Up Game at All-Star Weekend.
Luka Scuka
He's probably not the Slovenian Luka Knicks fans had in mind but Scuka has made a name for himself on the international level. Previously working with Cedevita Olimpija, Scuka has two Slovenian professional titles to his name as he seeks an NBA entry.
Lance Ware
The Knicks are once again going to the Villanova well, as Ware played 33 games as a Wildcat in 2023-24 after transferring in from a different litter at Kentucky. A former protege of Knicks assistant Rick Brunson at Camden (NJ) High School, Ware nearly averaged a double-double in one last collegiate stop at UT-Arlington last year.
Anton Watson
Watson was claimed off waivers in March after the Boston Celtics chose him in the second-round of last year's draft. He made his NBA debuts with the Knicks, playing nine games in mop-up duty upon his arrival.
