G League Knicks Add Former Lottery Pick
The New York Knicks' G League affiliate has hit a jackpot of sorts by adding a 2022 lottery pick.
The Westchester Knicks announced the signing of former Washington Wizard Johnny Davis on Saturday, just over a week after he was waived by the Memphis Grizzlies.
Davis was the No. 10 overall pick of the 2022 draft out of Wisconsin and was traded to Memphis in a deal headlined by Marcus Smart.
Davis, who turned 23 on Thursday, was an All-American in Madison but struggled to live up to his pro potential, averaging 3.5 points and 1.6 rebounds over two-plus seasons in the nation's capital. He appeared in 34 games for the NBA's Wizards this season, averaging just over seven minutes.
Davis will now get a chance to reclaim the narrative on his professional career in White Plains as the G League Knicks (14-10) embark on the last stretch of their season. His arrival could also mean that the NBA Knicks are planning to make a roster call-up from Westchester, as the new month has brought about expanded financial capabilities.
Per SNY Knicks insider Ian Begley, Chuma Okeke and TJ Warren are prime candidates for a call-up as New York has a roster spot to fill as it engages in its own postseason chase.
Westchester may also be making up for the loss of Moses Brown, who is in the midst of a 10-day deal with the Dallas Mavericks but could eventually find his way back to the Knicks.
Westchester is back in action on Saturday night as it faces Charlotte's affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, on the road (6 p.m, ET, MSG).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!