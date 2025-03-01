Knicks Interested in Acquiring Mavericks Center
The New York Knicks are still on the prowl to add the final member of their 15-man roster for the stretch run of the season.
It seems New York could be focused on a certain member of the Dallas Mavericks primed to hit free agency in the coming days as a part of a unique, odd situation.
Big man Moses Brown is signed to a 10-day contract in Dallas, averaging 9.7 points and 7.3 rebounds during the three games he's suited up in. During his most recent showing, he exploded for 20 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and three blocks in a win over the Charlotte Hornets.
He's on a roll right now, but there's a problem.
Due to financial restrictions implemented by the first-apron, the Mavericks can't sign Brown to a second 10-day deal following his current contract. It will lead to the 25-year-old landing back on the open market, and inevitably cause teams around the league to take notice of the surging big man's services –– including the Knicks.
According to SNY insider Ian Begley, the Knicks have added Brown to their radar of potential candidates for their 15th roster spot. Brown factors into the race alongside TJ Warren and Chuma Okeke from New York's G League affiliate in Westchester, both of whom have been in the running for the final spot.
For the Knicks, adding Brown would factor in another big man for their deep rotation, but one who can act as an interior presence with a nose for the glass and a threat on the defensive end with ideal size and length.
The competition for Brown may be steep around the league, as the mid-season addition has been nothing short of electric during his short time in Dallas. But factoring in the Knicks' championship-caliber roster next to his hometown roots, the pitch to come to New York is rather selling.
The Knicks have had some frequent questions surrounding their center rotation this season, largely leaning on the injury of Mitchell Robinson. Now with Robinson back in the mix, those concerns have since dipped, but another depth piece at the five position may still have value for New York in their second half of the season and heading into the playoffs.
