Knicks Get Karl-Anthony Towns Back vs. Grizzlies
The New York Knicks will get Karl-Anthony Towns back when they face the mighty Memphis Grizzlies.
Per New York Post insider Stefan Bondy, Karl-Anthony Towns will return to the Knicks' starting lineup when they face the Memphis Grizzlies in a crucial interconference clash at FedEx Forum (8 p.m. ET, MSG). Towns is back in the Knicks' premiere unit after missing Wednesday's game against Philadelphia with a knee issue.
Towns was dealing with knee issues that kept him out of Wednesday's win. He was injured during the fourth quarter of Sunday's latest heartbreaker in Boston, limping to the New York bench in the early stages of the fourth quarter before fleeing for the visitors' locker room at TD Garden. Despite enduring a one-sided deficit, Towns was inserted back into the game for the final three minutes.
The timing for Towns' return perhaps couldn't be better on the Knicks' end: though Mitchell Robinson is set to make his long-awaited return from a season-long ankle injury, the Knicks recently learned that rookie Ariel Hukporti will be out for most, if not all, of the remaining regular season with a meniscus injury. Hukporti stepped into the starting five on Wednesday night with Towns ailing.
