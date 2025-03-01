All Knicks

Knicks' OG Anunoby Drills Game-Winner vs. Grizzlies

OG Anunoby came through for the New York Knicks against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Feb 26, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) brings the ball up court against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) brings the ball up court against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
It was a total team effort for the New York Knicks in their 114-113 win against the Memphis Grizzlies, but one player had to hit the final shot.

Trailing by two points with one final possession left, Jalen Brunson had the ball and drove into the lane, where multiple defenders picked him up.

Brunson's top-tier court vision allowed him to find Anunoby, who was open on the perimeter. Here's a look at the play:

The triple was Anunoby's fourth of the game, which allowed him to finish with 19 points on the night, which came second to Brunson, who scored a team-high 23.

Anunoby is shooting 36 percent from beyond the 3-point line this season, making him one of seven Knicks to reach that mark. The Knicks' status as a strong 3-point shooting team is a big reason why the team sits in third place in the Eastern Conference with a 39-20 record.

If the Knicks want to continue making noise in the East this season, they will have to keep making 3-pointers at a high rate.

Anunoby and the Knicks hope to go perfect on their quick road trip as they take on the Miami Heat on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

