Knicks Hit Clutch Gene in Win vs. Grizzlies
New York Knicks are celebrating on Beale Street after a 114-113 win against the Memphis Grizzlies.
With 33.3 seconds to go, the Knicks were able to run a play that led to a Jalen Brunson 3-pointer to give the team a one-point lead.
The shot clock turned off for the Grizzlies, and Ja Morant drove into the lane where he got fouled and completed the 3-point play to take a two-point lead.
The Knicks had one last chance to tie or take the lead, and Brunson found OG Anunoby on the perimeter, where he sank a go-ahead 3-pointer with 4.3 seconds to go.
On Memphis' final possession, Morant had a layup just miss off of the rim, and Zach Edey missed a tip-in that would have won the game.
Brunson led all Knicks in scoring with 23 points while Morant had 25 to lead all scorers for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane added 24 points and 12 rebounds of his own.
The Knicks' next game comes on Sunday when they take their talents to South Beach to take on the Miami Heat at 6 p.m. ET.
