All Knicks

Knicks Hit Clutch Gene in Win vs. Grizzlies

The New York Knicks performed well late in their win against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 28, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) handles the ball as Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) defends during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) handles the ball as Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) defends during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Knicks are celebrating on Beale Street after a 114-113 win against the Memphis Grizzlies.

With 33.3 seconds to go, the Knicks were able to run a play that led to a Jalen Brunson 3-pointer to give the team a one-point lead.

The shot clock turned off for the Grizzlies, and Ja Morant drove into the lane where he got fouled and completed the 3-point play to take a two-point lead.

The Knicks had one last chance to tie or take the lead, and Brunson found OG Anunoby on the perimeter, where he sank a go-ahead 3-pointer with 4.3 seconds to go.

On Memphis' final possession, Morant had a layup just miss off of the rim, and Zach Edey missed a tip-in that would have won the game.

Brunson led all Knicks in scoring with 23 points while Morant had 25 to lead all scorers for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane added 24 points and 12 rebounds of his own.

The Knicks' next game comes on Sunday when they take their talents to South Beach to take on the Miami Heat at 6 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News