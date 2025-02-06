Giants Legend Crowns Knicks' Jalen Brunson
Another king is playing at Madison Square Garden beneath Henrik Lundqvist's banner and this time he represents the New York Knicks.
Knicks captain and point guard Jalen Brunson has another title to add to his resume: former metropolitan sports star and current radio host Tiki Barber believes that Brunson has successfully usurped The Bronx slugger Aaron Judge's title of "king of New York."
"You can’t argue about it anymore,” Barber, once an accomplished running back for the New York Giants, said on WFAN's "Evan and Tiki" midday program (h/t Manny Gomez of NJ.com).
Barber's primary argument stems from the idea that Brunson has kept metropolitan momentum alive at Madison Square Garden, which currently has the Knicks (34-17) situated in third place on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket. Barber also hasn't forgotten Judge's costly error from the New York Yankees' World Series visit last fall, one that partly led to the Bronx Bombers' 7-6 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“Aaron Judge won an MVP, he was amazing. He then proceeded to drop a fly ball in the World Series," Barber explained. "Jalen Brunson continued the Knicks vibes as they got to the second round of the postseason. And, unfortunately, he got hurt at the very end, as did everybody else. He came back and the Knicks have one of the best records in the league.”
Most of the Brunson experience has consisted of waiting for the other shoe to drop, as Brunson has turned a four-year, $104 million contract signed in the summer of 2022 into more of a bargain with each passing day. Prior to his arrival, the Knicks had earned just one playoff series win in the preceding two decades but have won at least one set in each of the last two postseasons.
Brunson's more recent work has been rewarded with his second consecutive All-Star Game invite and he will be included among the exhibition's starters next to New York teammate Karl-Anthony Towns. Clutch Brunson antics have propelled the Knicks to victory in each of their last two games. Of note, he scored 17 fourth quarter points in a comeback win over the Houston Rockets on Monday before delivering the dagger(s) in a triumph in Toronto less than 24 hours later.
Brunson has a prime opportunity to show off his metaphorical crown on Saturday night when the Knicks welcome the Boston Celtics to MSG (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC).
