Clutch Jalen Brunson Helps Knicks Survive Raptors
It was deja blue—and orange—all over again for the New York Knicks on Tuesday night in Ontario.
Clutch antics from Jalen Brunson allowed the Knicks to escape with yet another victory, as they downed the Toronto Raptors by a 121-115 final at Scotiabank Arena. Brunson led all Knicks with 28 points while Karl-Anthony Towns put up 27 points and 20 rebounds, nine of the offensive variety.
Following a brilliant conclusion to Monday's game against Houston, Brunson's clutch jumper helped stave off a furious Toronto comeback: the game appeared secure after the Knicks took the second period by a 38-17 final after trailing but four after the opening dozen. The Raptors, however, slowly ate at a lead that summitted at 23 and had it whittled all the way to one in the final stages.
Brunson, however, had just enough for the Knicks to escape with a sweeping in back-to-back: between points and assists, he had a role in all but two of New York's last 13 points over the final five-plus minutes of action.
Five came in the last minute, as Brunson stifled momentum generated by a Jamal Shead-to-Jonathan Mogbo alley-oop with a jumper at the onset of the crucial 60. A three-pointer less than 26 seconds later after Scottie Barnes free throws created the final margin and gave the Knicks their seventh win over the last eight games.
The Knicks (34-17) have won seven of eight and secured their eighth straight win over Toronto by sweeping the season series for the second straight year. It's their longest tally over the Raptors since winning the first eight matchups in the series back in 1995-97, They're also 2-0 sans OG Anunoby, the former Raptors who missed his second straight game with a foot sprain.
The Knicks get a few days off before a big weekend, which features a statement-making opportunity against the Boston Celtics back at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!