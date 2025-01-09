All Knicks

Analyst Praises Knicks' OG Anunoby Trade in Hindsight

The New York Knicks trade for OG Anunoby turned out to be a smart one.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 6, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) spots up for a three point shot in the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Jan 6, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) spots up for a three point shot in the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's been a little over a year since the New York Knicks traded for OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors, and the deal has yielded positive results so far.

Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes graded the trade in hindsight and gave the Knicks a "B+" for their return.

"Anunoby cost New York a pair of young, starting-caliber pieces in Quickley and Barrett. Considering the Knicks are currently second in offensive efficiency, it's hard to argue they're missing the scoring and playmaking contributions of those two. Anunoby's elite defensive versatility is the more prized commodity on this specific roster," Hughes writes.

The Knicks didn't need to trade a first-round pick for Anunoby because of his expiring contract, but New York was able to ink him on a massive deal in the offseason. Perhaps the money spent on Anunoby (which made him the highest-paid player on the roster) is why the Knicks didn't get a higher grade.

"In the wake of a five-year, $212.5 million extension signed this past offseason, Anunoby certainly isn't coming cheap. That's a ton of money for a high-end role player, but it's hard to argue with the results: Anunoby is a key reason New York now resides in the contender class. The Knicks' grade would certainly be lower if they'd given up so much for a half-season rental and let Anunoby walk in free agency," Hughes writes.

"Landing Anunoby without giving up even a single first-round pick also enabled the Knicks to pile up selections in subsequent trades for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns."

If the Knicks can find a way to achieve more playoff success in the next five seasons with Anunoby on the team, it's possible that the grade could go from a "B+" to an "A+."

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News