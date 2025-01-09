Analyst Praises Knicks' OG Anunoby Trade in Hindsight
It's been a little over a year since the New York Knicks traded for OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors, and the deal has yielded positive results so far.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes graded the trade in hindsight and gave the Knicks a "B+" for their return.
"Anunoby cost New York a pair of young, starting-caliber pieces in Quickley and Barrett. Considering the Knicks are currently second in offensive efficiency, it's hard to argue they're missing the scoring and playmaking contributions of those two. Anunoby's elite defensive versatility is the more prized commodity on this specific roster," Hughes writes.
The Knicks didn't need to trade a first-round pick for Anunoby because of his expiring contract, but New York was able to ink him on a massive deal in the offseason. Perhaps the money spent on Anunoby (which made him the highest-paid player on the roster) is why the Knicks didn't get a higher grade.
"In the wake of a five-year, $212.5 million extension signed this past offseason, Anunoby certainly isn't coming cheap. That's a ton of money for a high-end role player, but it's hard to argue with the results: Anunoby is a key reason New York now resides in the contender class. The Knicks' grade would certainly be lower if they'd given up so much for a half-season rental and let Anunoby walk in free agency," Hughes writes.
"Landing Anunoby without giving up even a single first-round pick also enabled the Knicks to pile up selections in subsequent trades for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns."
If the Knicks can find a way to achieve more playoff success in the next five seasons with Anunoby on the team, it's possible that the grade could go from a "B+" to an "A+."
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!