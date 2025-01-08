Tom Thibodeau Attempts to Realign Knicks' Focus
The New York Knicks have veered a little off the path after losing three consecutive games for the first time this season.
It's arguably the lowest point the Knicks have been in their season since the beginning of the year when they struggled to get on the right foot.
While it isn't time for the Knicks to completely panic, head coach Tom Thibodeau is attempting to get his team back to where they were.
“There’s a lot of teams playing right well now that are coming in. So we got to take it day by day, game by game. Don’t look too far ahead. Get our legs under us and get a chance to get in the gym and fix things and work on things and continue to improve. I don’t want us to get away from the way we mapped out the season," Thibodeau said h/t Posting and Toasting.
“And that’s to focus on daily improvement. And don’t get lost.”
Thibodeau has stressed the idea of getting better every day and not getting too high or low all season long, but the team has yet to face adversity on this level this season.
Thibodeau hopes that the precedent he has set leading up to this moment will help the Knicks escape this rough patch that they have encountered.
The Knicks will have a strong opportunity to get out of this slump with a bunch of home games to end the month of January, and if they can capitalize on that opportunity, they will get things back on track.
The Knicks will look to snap their losing streak tonight as they take on the Toronto Raptors at home. Tipoff from inside Madison Square Garden is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game can be watched on MSG.
