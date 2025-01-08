All Knicks

Tom Thibodeau Attempts to Realign Knicks' Focus

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau wants to get his team back on track.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau reacts during the first half against the Utah Jazz at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau reacts during the first half against the Utah Jazz at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks have veered a little off the path after losing three consecutive games for the first time this season.

It's arguably the lowest point the Knicks have been in their season since the beginning of the year when they struggled to get on the right foot.

While it isn't time for the Knicks to completely panic, head coach Tom Thibodeau is attempting to get his team back to where they were.

“There’s a lot of teams playing right well now that are coming in. So we got to take it day by day, game by game. Don’t look too far ahead. Get our legs under us and get a chance to get in the gym and fix things and work on things and continue to improve. I don’t want us to get away from the way we mapped out the season," Thibodeau said h/t Posting and Toasting.

“And that’s to focus on daily improvement. And don’t get lost.”

Thibodeau has stressed the idea of getting better every day and not getting too high or low all season long, but the team has yet to face adversity on this level this season.

Thibodeau hopes that the precedent he has set leading up to this moment will help the Knicks escape this rough patch that they have encountered.

The Knicks will have a strong opportunity to get out of this slump with a bunch of home games to end the month of January, and if they can capitalize on that opportunity, they will get things back on track.

The Knicks will look to snap their losing streak tonight as they take on the Toronto Raptors at home. Tipoff from inside Madison Square Garden is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game can be watched on MSG.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News