Guerschon Yabusele's Past Makes Him Perfect Choice For Knicks
New York Knicks forward Guerschon Yabusele is going into his fourth NBA season despite being a 2016 first-round pick.
Yabusele, 29, spent two years with the Boston Celtics from 2017-19 before going back overseas to work on his game. After a successful run with Real Madrid and the French national team at the Olympics last year, Yabusele signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency just weeks before the start of training camp.
Knicks head coach Mike Brown thinks Yabusele's experience overseas could help him with his new team.
“When you get drafted and don’t make it, it can do a lot of things to you mentally,” Brown said via The Athletic insider James Edwards III. “It can make you say things like, ‘Screw the NBA. I don’t want to come back,’ or it can make you say, ‘You know what? I’m an NBA player and I’m going to do what I need to do to get back and be there as long as I want to be there.’ Seeing that process tells you a lot about him as a person. That’s a vastly competitive spirit and competitive nature that I’m looking for when it comes to being a New York Knick.
“Going back overseas allowed him to work on his game, refine his tools and skill set. It just took him to another level. At his size, he knows he has to be versatile to thrive, and not just offensively, but defensively, too.”
Yabusele has a lot to offer, but he is still learning more about life in the NBA. His ability to soak up knowledge like a sponge should make him valuable for the Knicks.
“There might still be room (for me to grow),” Yabusele said via Edwards. “I’m coming in here every day just telling myself that I’m trying to learn something. These guys have the experience of being in the Eastern Conference finals, but, obviously, I’ve been in the NBA. I’m coming here trying to learn from those guys.”
Yabusele's growth potential means the Knicks might have gotten a bargain on his two-year, $12 million contract.
If the Knicks can have Yabusele playing his best basketball yet, the team will be in a very good spot for the upcoming season.
Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!