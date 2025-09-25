Guerschon Yabusele's Shocking Push to Knicks
While many New York Knicks fans likely couldn't stand another minute of last spring's Eastern Conference Finals as the Indiana Pacers' victory became more assured, the futile final four showing may have landed Manhattan one of its most vital reinforcements.
Speaking in Knicks gear for the first time amidst training camp activities in Tarrytown, forward Guerschon Yabusele mentioned he was inspired by the franchise's first conference finals appearance when he sought a new home over the offseason. That eventually prompted him to sign a two-year, $11.2 million deal with the Knicks after making his NBA return as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.
"What they did last year was awesome," Yabusele said in video from SNY. "I was really watching the series, especially against Indiana. I really think they did everything out there and it was really fun to watch. This played to coming in here. I'm just telling myself that I'm trying to [do] my best on the court, trying to help the team win as much as possible, take it step-by-step, day-by-day."
Few Knicks probably come into camp more game-ready than Yabusele, who captained the French men's national basketball team in its recent EuroBasket run. It was the follow-up to the end of a five-year NBA hiatus, as he averaged 11 points and 5.6 rebounds for the stagnant Sixers last year.
This time around, Yabusele is expected to be one of the difference-makers as the Knicks seek at least one more step on the postseason journey. He and Jordan Clarkson were the relative headliners of the Knicks' offseason, brought in to help a second unit that finished dead-last in scoring last year. Anyone aware of that tidbit was no doubt enthused by Yabusele's 36-point output in a key EuroBasket win over Poland that helped Les Bleus secure the win in group play.
Hearing Yabsuele speak well of the Knicks is hardly a surprise considering he often sang glowingly of the team's unity and chemistry as he took in last year's activities as an observer. He's eager to see what working with the group in a more personal setting will do for his career.
"When I come in here, I'm telling my mind that I'm trying to learn something new every day, especially with a head coach like Mike Brown," Yabusele said in another video from SNY. "Being around him, I know I'm going to learn and get better. When I end the season, I know I'm going to learn a lot and be a different player than I was when I got here."
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!