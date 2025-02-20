Healthy Knicks Must Leave One Man Out
The New York Knicks have long believed that nine is fine when it comes to their rotation and that might not change with familiar names working their way back onto the floor.
As the Knicks (36-18) prepare to embark upon their post-All-Star endeavors, some notable names are close to coming off the injury report: though they still appear on the report for Thursday's showdown against the Chicago Bulls (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG), OG Anunoby (foot) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) were full participants in practice as the team reconvened after the All-Star break.
But with their respective returns, especially that of Robinson, who has not played at all this season, the Knicks may have some uncomfortable decisions to make. The Tom Thibodeau era has been loyal to a nine-man rotation and Knicks insider James Edwards III of The Athletic has "a tough time seeing" the team breaking such a tradition. If that were the case, Edwards theorizes, Landry Shamet would be the outlier.
"Once Anunoby and Robinson return, I think Thibodeau regularly plays nine players with Shamet likely being the odd man out," Edwards said. "Of course, there may be some nights when Shamet gets in, but if everyone is healthy and the Knicks are in a tight game, it feels like a nine-man rotation is the safe bet."
Though Robinson isn't anywhere near his full workload — he has already been ruled out for Thursday's game and will likely be on a minutes restriction upon his immediate return — one man would fall out of the rotation when he's ready to reassume his regular duties. Edwards' educated guess is that Landry Shamet would be the one to endure a reduced role.
Shamet is in the midst of his first season with the Knicks, averaging 3.3 points on over 45 percent shooting in 22 appearances. A preseason shoulder injury delayed his debut and he has struggled to maintain his brand of second unit consistency since he took the floor.
The former Phoenix Sun may have been on thin ice as is: in the 13 games held between Jan. 8 and Feb. 8, Shamet averaged only 7.5 minutes and was held out of three showings entirely. But with the Knicks dealing with injuries in the backcourt, namely Anunoby and Miles McBride, Shamet played over 37 minutes in the final couple of games before the break. That included a season-best showing against the Indiana Pacers last Tuesday night, one that saw him tally 11 points and four assists in a 128-115 triumph.
For the time being, Shamet has several high-profile opportunities to impress: after the Knicks face the reeling Bulls on Thursday, they take on conference-leading Cleveland on Friday before traveling to see the runner-up in Boston two days later. In addition to Robinson, Josh Hart (knee) has already been ruled out for the Bulls' visit.
