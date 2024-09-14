Hornets Named Trade Spot for Knicks Star
The New York Knicks still don't have a long-term deal signed with All-Star forward Julius Randle.
As long as he remains unsigned, he becomes a potential trade target for the other 29 teams around the league. There are some teams that would consider taking the risk to bring in a 30-year-old impending free agent in hopes of signing him to a long-term deal.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus believes the Charlotte Hornets could be interested in doing that.
"It is challenging to get a read on the Hornets with Jeff Peterson taking over in March," Pincus writes. "He paid $75 million to keep [Miles] Bridges for three years. Was that a commitment, or was Peterson trying to turn Bridges around in trade? Will the team continue to build slowly through the draft? Charlotte isn't known as a free-agent destination. Would the chance to land an All-Star like Julius Randle be a leap worth making?"
Perhaps the Hornets would trade Bridges to the Knicks for Randle. The deal would give the Knicks that power forward they would need if Randle ever left, and the Hornets get an upgrade and a potentially better fit for All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball.
It would take more than just Bridges for the Knicks to look into trading Randle to the Hornets, but Charlotte also has the likes of Cody Martin, Grant Williams, Vasilije Micić and Nick Richards that could intrigue them into making a deal. The Knicks have been linked to Richards in the past and he fills a massive need at center.
Even with Randle's name floating around in trade rumors and ideas, the Knicks are still hoping a long-term deal works out between the two sides. Randle elevates the Knicks' ceiling, so moving on from him at a time when the team is ready to take the next level would be a massive risk that could very well end in disaster.
Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!