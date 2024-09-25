Hornets Center Named Knicks Option
The New York Knicks are at the forefront of trade rumors once again after it was announced that starting center Mitchell Robinson would miss the beginning of the season after continuing to recover from offseason foot surgery.
With Robinson out and Isaiah Hartenstein signing with the Oklahoma City Thunder, there isn't an obvious answer as to who will eventually become the starting center for the Knicks to start the season.
The Athletic insider James Edwards III created a trade idea that would send backup point guard Miles McBride and veteran forward Keita Bates-Diop to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for center Nick Richards.
"Richards, who league sources tell The Athletic is someone the Knicks have had on their radar this offseason, is a big, physical specimen with a good motor. He rebounds OK, too, and can be disruptive at the rim. McBride, though, is the best player in this deal, so I’d be hesitant to do this particular trade if I were running the Knicks’ front office, even if it addresses a need," Edwards writes.
Richards, 26, has four years of experience with the Hornets after he was the No. 42 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Kentucky. Richards was seldom used for the Hornets in his first two seasons, but he broke out in his third season, averaging 18.7 minutes per game and scoring 8.2 points per game.
Last season, with starting center Mark Williams hurt early in the year, Richards made 51 starts for the Hornets, averaging 9.7 points per contest.
Williams is back and healthy for the upcoming season, so Richards won't have the same role in Charlotte. However, he could be called upon as a starter for the Knicks with Robinson out, so New York should make a call to Charlotte to inquire about Richards' availability.
