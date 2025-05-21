Pacers Could Make Adjustments vs. Knicks

All Knicks

The New York Knicks may make some changes against the Indiana Pacers.

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns holds the ball while Indiana Pacers center Thomas Bryant defends. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns holds the ball while Indiana Pacers center Thomas Bryant defends. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are facing the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals, and it is expected to be a clash of styles.

The Knicks have been playing a very tight rotation during the playoffs, primarily playing seven players per night. Meanwhile, the Pacers have gone with a different approach, often putting 10 guys on the court for at least a quarter or so.

Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz believes the Pacers may end up shrinking their rotation against the Knicks.

"The Pacers will find it far more difficult to play their end-of-rotation players like Thomas Bryant and Ben Sheppard against this Knicks squad than they did vs. a banged-up Cavaliers team. Bryant and Sheppard both had nice moments against Cleveland, although the two combined to go minus-23 during their court time," Swartz wrote.

"Indiana will likely begin Game 1 with their normal 10-man rotation but eventually trim their bench to the trio of T.J. McConnell, Bennedict Mathurin and former Knick lottery pick Obi Toppin."

"The Pacers shouldn't try to match the Knicks in terms of rotation size, but will ultimately be the team that is forced to make the biggest adjustment."

When adding ingredients to a dish, sometimes more is more, but there are other times where less can be more. The more ingredients added to the dish increases the chances of the food not turning out as good. That's why the Knicks play with such a tight rotation.

There's no right or wrong way between seven players versus 10, the people playing just need to be able to rise to the occasion. It's easier asking seven players to do that than 10, but the Pacers are 8-2 in the playoffs for a reason.

Whether or not the Pacers make cuts to their rotation, they will be a challenge for the Knicks.

