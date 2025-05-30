Pacers Star Gets Into It With Reporter Following Knicks Win
The Eastern Conference Finals haven't seen as much in-game animosity as some of the other series we've watched in these playoffs, with the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers generally holding themselves back from any extra physical confrontation through the first five games.
Some of that tension escaped from off the floor on Thursday night, though, when Gregg Doyle, a columnist for the Indy Star, pressed Pacers star Pascal Siakam on how the Knicks could have out-hustled the Knicks after the forward credited his opponent for rising to the moment in the 111-04 win.
He first asked "How is that possible?" in regards to the Knicks outplaying the Pacers, and when Siakam tried brushing the question off by claiming that that's "just basketball," Doyle continued burrowing in further by refusing to back down.
It eventually came to a head when Siakam, who wasn't in the mood for such an exchange following the blown closeout game, turned his head after about a minute of this and asked a staffer, "Who is this guy?"
Doyle is no stranger to controversy, having experienced his fair share of blowback after last year's even stranger back-and-forth with Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark. Effort has been a consistent thread through these later games, with the Knicks themselves admitting that the Pacers got the better of them in Game 4, but the reporter's attempts at building on the narrative failed when he just ended up badgering the interviewee.
The series will see a sixth game, as the Pacers get one more chance to close the Knicks out on their home floor on Saturday night.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!