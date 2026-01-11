Last Minute Bold Prediction for Knicks vs Portland

The New York Knicks face their toughest test of the road trip night at the Moda Center, taking on a surging Portland Trail Blazers squad that's won five consecutive games.

At 24-14, the Knicks are reeling after dropping five of their last six contests, including the brutal 112-107 loss to Phoenix, where defensive breakdowns and late-game execution failures haunted them once again.

The injury situation provides the Knicks with a glimmer of hope. Josh Hart has been upgraded to questionable after missing eight straight games with an ankle sprain suffered on Christmas Day, and the team desperately needs his energy and perimeter defense back.

Portland's confidence is sky-high after dismantling Utah 137-117, with Avdija dropping 33 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds in just three quarters. Shaedon Sharpe added 29 points in that blowout, and Donovan Clingan grabbed 17 rebounds, showcasing the depth that's fueled this winning streak.​

Josh Hart Returns and Changes Everything

Hart's potential return could completely change the script. If he's cleared to play, even in limited minutes, his defensive intensity and rebounding will immediately stabilize the Knicks' struggling perimeter.

Without Hart, the Knicks have allowed opponents to exploit their wing defense ruthlessly. His presence forces Portland's shooters into tougher contests, giving New York the versatility to switch defensive assignments.​

If Hart plays 22 minutes off the bench, he could grab eight rebounds, dish four assists, and provide the emotional lift the Knicks desperately need. The energy shift is palpable, and New York's defense tightens noticeably.

Brunson and Towns Finally Connect for 55+ Points

Jan 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates a three point shot against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After struggling with chemistry, the Brunson-Towns pick-and-roll becomes lethal against Portland's undersized frontcourt. Brunson, fresh off a 27-point performance against Phoenix, attacks aggressively.

Towns exploits mismatches in the post and hits timely three-pointers. The duo combines for 56 points on efficient shooting, with Brunson distributing nine assists while Towns adds 12 rebounds.​

The stars will dominate the second half, outscoring Portland's starters in the final two quarters. OG Anunoby chips in 18 points as the third option, and Mitchell Robinson's helping with rim protection.

Portland's five-game winning streak ends emphatically. The Knicks' superior talent, combined with Hart's return and renewed defensive focus, overwhelms the Blazers. Avdija's hot streak cools to 19 points on inefficient shooting, and Sharpe struggles with foul trouble. The Knicks shoot 48% from the field and hold Portland under 105 points.

